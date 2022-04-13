Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.