Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

CMA opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.