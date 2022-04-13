Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 4,101 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51.

NYSE CMC opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

