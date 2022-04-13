CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. CommScope has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CommScope by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

