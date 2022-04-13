CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

