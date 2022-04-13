Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.