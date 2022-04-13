Comparing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NI and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $323.97 million 1.08 $8.42 million $0.40 41.25 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 2.60% 2.41% 1.26% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NI and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NI beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

