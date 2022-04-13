Comparing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.54 -$13.36 million ($2.30) -2.43 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 1.18 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.14%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

