Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,866 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.