Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,950 ($25.41) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.37) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.67.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

