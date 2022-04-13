Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

