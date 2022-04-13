Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Conduent stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 1,013,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

