Constantine Iordanou Buys 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375,000 ($488,663.02).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

BOCH traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78 ($1.02). 48,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,301. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £347.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.46.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

