Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 7,574 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STZ opened at $248.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

