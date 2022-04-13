Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Constellium by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 605.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 68,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 402,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

