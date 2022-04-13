Context Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 18th (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTX. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.
