ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.19.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $79,315.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 828,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 1,026,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

