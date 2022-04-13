Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €65.00 ($70.65) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,226. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

