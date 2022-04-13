Contrasting AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AutoWeb alerts:

13.1% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AutoWeb and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 2 0 0 2.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.46%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility and Risk

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -7.89% -36.27% -14.43% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $71.58 million 0.51 -$5.66 million ($0.43) -6.05 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Summary

Clikia beats AutoWeb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. The company owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Clikia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.