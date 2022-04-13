Contrasting Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leatt and AEA-Bridges Impact’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $72.48 million 2.13 $12.57 million $2.04 13.09 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Risk and Volatility

Leatt has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leatt and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leatt and AEA-Bridges Impact, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Leatt beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

