Contrasting SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) & ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SCVX and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 0 5 0 3.00

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.69%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than SCVX.

Risk & Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% ACM Research 14.54% 9.91% 6.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCVX and ACM Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A ACM Research $259.75 million 3.54 $37.76 million $0.57 30.05

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

ACM Research beats SCVX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

