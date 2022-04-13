Contrasting Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manning & Napier and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Dividends

Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Manning & Napier pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manning & Napier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 17.25% 34.54% 18.42% Vinci Partners Investments 44.76% 15.11% 13.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manning & Napier and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $145.58 million 1.62 $25.10 million $1.18 10.80 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 8.81 $38.66 million $0.70 19.56

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manning & Napier. Manning & Napier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Manning & Napier has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manning & Napier beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

