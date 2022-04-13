Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLRS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VLRS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

