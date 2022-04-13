Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of CSNVY remained flat at $$34.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Corbion has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $60.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSNVY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Corbion from €43.00 ($46.74) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corbion from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

