Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

