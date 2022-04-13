Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.28.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

