Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth $146,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.