Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
CRTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 289,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,614. The company has a market cap of $145.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $121.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cortexyme by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cortexyme by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
