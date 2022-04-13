Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of CRTX stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 289,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,614. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

