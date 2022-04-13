Corus Entertainment Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

