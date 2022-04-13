Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of COST traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $591.16. 124,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $362.55 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

