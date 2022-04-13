Coupa Software (COUP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP):

4/8/2022 – Coupa Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $110.00.

4/6/2022 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/31/2022 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $251.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $208.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,262. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

