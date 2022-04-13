Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COUR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

COUR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 684,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,486. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -16.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,444 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after purchasing an additional 440,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Coursera by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

