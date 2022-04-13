Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.