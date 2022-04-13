Cowen Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $590.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.