CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CPP opened at GBX 226.22 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 226.22 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.01.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

