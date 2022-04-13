CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CPP opened at GBX 226.22 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 226.22 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.01.

About CPPGroup (Get Rating)

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.