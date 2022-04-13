CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) Announces GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CYN traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.85). 268,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1 year low of GBX 123.75 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 221 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.99.
