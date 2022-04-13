CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) Announces GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CYN traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.85). 268,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1 year low of GBX 123.75 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 221 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.99.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

