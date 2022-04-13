Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

