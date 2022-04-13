Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

