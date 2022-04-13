Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €59.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($64.13) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.07) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.29 ($72.06).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.