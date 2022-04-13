Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.10 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.10 ($14.24) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) price target on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.91) price target on Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Vivendi stock opened at €11.84 ($12.87) on Monday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a one year high of €24.87 ($27.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.41.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

