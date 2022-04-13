Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.67.

CU traded down C$0.66 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.98. 330,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.80.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

