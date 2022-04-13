Credit Suisse Group Boosts Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

