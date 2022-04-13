Credit Suisse Group Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.50.

TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.93. The company had a trading volume of 148,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,875. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.84.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

