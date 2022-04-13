Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($93.48) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Gerresheimer stock traded down €2.60 ($2.83) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €67.35 ($73.21). The company had a trading volume of 120,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($58.10) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($108.04).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

