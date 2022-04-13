Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CRECU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

