Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 204,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,428. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Criteo has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.