CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $241.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.55.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $223.51 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.95.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

