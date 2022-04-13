CSFB Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.28.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.04. The company had a trading volume of 118,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$46.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

