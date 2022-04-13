CSFB Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.81.

TC Energy stock opened at C$72.18 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.69.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

